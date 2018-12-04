Cormark Lowers People (PEO) Price Target to C$9.50

People (CVE:PEO) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Cormark from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.31% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Laurentian set a C$9.75 target price on People and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th.

Shares of PEO stock traded down C$0.30 on Tuesday, reaching C$7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,064. People has a 12-month low of C$6.18 and a 12-month high of C$8.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.96.

In other People news, Director Scott Cameron Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total value of C$38,295.00.

About People

People Corporation provides group benefits, group retirement, and human resource services in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

