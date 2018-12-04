Corvus Gold (KOR) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) in a report issued on Friday morning. Canaccord Genuity currently has a C$3.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and issued a C$3.14 target price on shares of Corvus Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd.

KOR stock opened at C$2.43 on Friday. Corvus Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.39.

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Corvus Gold will post -0.0599999981467182 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carl Brechtel sold 500,000 shares of Corvus Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total value of C$1,010,000.00. Also, Director Edward William Yarrow sold 125,000 shares of Corvus Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total value of C$250,000.00.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

