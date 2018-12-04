Corvus Gold (KOR) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) in a report issued on Friday morning. Canaccord Genuity currently has a C$3.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and issued a C$3.14 target price on shares of Corvus Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd.

KOR stock opened at C$2.43 on Friday. Corvus Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.39.

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Corvus Gold will post -0.0599999981467182 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carl Brechtel sold 500,000 shares of Corvus Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total value of C$1,010,000.00. Also, Director Edward William Yarrow sold 125,000 shares of Corvus Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total value of C$250,000.00.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply