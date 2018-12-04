Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Stake Lowered by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,268 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55,048.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,504,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,292,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494,946 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,570,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,209,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,041,444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,586,376,000 after buying an additional 919,651 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 629,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,966,000 after purchasing an additional 405,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 495,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $116,459,000 after purchasing an additional 290,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.48. The company had a trading volume of 18,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $175.79 and a one year high of $245.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.17 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

In related news, insider W Craig Jelinek sold 22,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.52, for a total value of $5,029,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,187,572.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.23, for a total transaction of $945,958.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,332,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,312 shares of company stock worth $13,847,852 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Citigroup downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $257.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $265.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.08.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

