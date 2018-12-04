Coty (COTY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Coty (NYSE: COTY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/3/2018 – Coty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coty has lagged the industry in the past year due to continued weakness in its Consumer Beauty unit, which along with supply-chain hurdles marred first-quarter fiscal 2019 results. During the quarter, revenues missed the consensus mark due to supply-chain hurdles in all divisions. In fact, the Consumer Beauty unit also saw underlying weakness, owing to soft mass beauty categories, competition and weakness in some developed markets. The unit is also expected to remain soft in the second quarter. Nonetheless, management expects reverting to LFL sales growth in Luxury and Professional Beauty units, which witnessed underlying growth in the first quarter on the back of robust innovations and solid demand. Moreover, the company is on track with saving efforts, which provided some cushion to operating income. Also, Coty is making solid efforts to solve the supply-chain woes, though full recovery is expected in the fiscal third quarter.”

11/15/2018 – Coty was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Coty was given a new $11.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Coty had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.50.

11/7/2018 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $11.00 to $9.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Coty was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Coty was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.50.

Shares of Coty stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 566,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,064,298. Coty Inc has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coty Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Coty’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 45,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $373,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cosmetics B.V. Jab bought 1,470,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $13,568,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 299,578,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,105,318.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,023,447 shares of company stock valued at $97,704,004 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Coty by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Coty by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coty by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 39,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Coty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coty by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 27,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

