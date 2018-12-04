Countryside Properties PLC (CSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 389.50 ($5.09).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSP shares. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th.

Countryside Properties stock traded down GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 284 ($3.71). The company had a trading volume of 806,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,827. Countryside Properties has a one year low of GBX 228.90 ($2.99) and a one year high of GBX 372.80 ($4.87).

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 36 ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.10 ($0.47) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Countryside Properties’s previous dividend of $4.20.

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

