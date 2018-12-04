Coupa Software (COUP) Releases Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.8-68.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.05 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.11-0.13 EPS.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -90.53 and a beta of 1.77. Coupa Software has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $84.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $67.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COUP. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $67.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Northland Securities cut Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Coupa Software to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.69.

In other news, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $60,964.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 521 shares in the company, valued at $40,669.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,141 shares in the company, valued at $74,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,248 shares of company stock worth $19,036,803. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

