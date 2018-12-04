Coupa Software (COUP) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx breakeven for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $67.8-68.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.06 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.11-0.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Coupa Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.69.

Coupa Software stock opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $84.53. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -90.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $67.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $888,175.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,488.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $80,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,927,890.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,248 shares of company stock valued at $19,036,803 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

