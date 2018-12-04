Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Receives $9.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.
Several research firms have commented on CUZ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,027,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,421,000 after acquiring an additional 262,602 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 22.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 4,540,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,368,000 after acquiring an additional 828,865 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 78.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,376,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,140,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of CUZ opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.90. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $116.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
