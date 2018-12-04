Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Receives $9.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several research firms have commented on CUZ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,027,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,421,000 after acquiring an additional 262,602 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 22.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 4,540,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,368,000 after acquiring an additional 828,865 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 78.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,376,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,140,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CUZ opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.90. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $116.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.