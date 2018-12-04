Cpwm LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Cpwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,398 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 560 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Franz E. Lazarus sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.76, for a total value of $5,215,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider W Craig Jelinek sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.52, for a total transaction of $5,029,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 322,958 shares in the company, valued at $72,187,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,312 shares of company stock worth $13,847,852. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $232.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $175.79 and a 52 week high of $245.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.17 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $260.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America set a $255.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.08.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

