Cpwm LLC Invests $1.72 Million in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1157 per share. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd.

