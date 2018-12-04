Cray Inc. (CRAY) Position Raised by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) by 103.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 331,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Cray were worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cray in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cray by 1,179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cray in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Cray in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new position in Cray in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael Charles Piraino sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles A. Morreale sold 30,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $795,299.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,185 shares of company stock worth $1,748,654 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:CRAY opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.36. Cray Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 million. Cray had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cray Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cray Company Profile

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing systems, and data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

