Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,799,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 396,929 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.37% of New York Community Bancorp worth $18,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $14.53. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $272.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.32.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

