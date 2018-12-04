Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,849 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 68,618 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Lululemon Athletica worth $20,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6,457.1% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,606,478 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $200,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,978 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $130,068,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,030,449 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $752,900,000 after acquiring an additional 974,511 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $80,637,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 91.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000,498 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,912,000 after acquiring an additional 476,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.73.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $139.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $164.79.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

