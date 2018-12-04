Credit Suisse Group Increases Black Hills (BKH) Price Target to $69.00

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.34% from the stock’s current price.

BKH has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Shares of Black Hills stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.42. 27,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.72 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Black Hills by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The company's Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 210,000 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

