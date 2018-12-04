Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs (NYSEARCA:REML) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1019 per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REML traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $24.90. 33,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,361. Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $31.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/credit-suisse-x-links-monthly-pay-2xleveraged-mortgage-reit-etns-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-10-reml.html.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.