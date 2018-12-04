Critical Comparison: San Miguel (SMGBY) vs. TSINGTAO BREWER/S (TSGTY)

San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) and TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for San Miguel and TSINGTAO BREWER/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score San Miguel 0 0 0 0 N/A TSINGTAO BREWER/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares San Miguel and TSINGTAO BREWER/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets San Miguel 3.39% 6.39% 2.07% TSINGTAO BREWER/S N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

San Miguel has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSINGTAO BREWER/S has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares San Miguel and TSINGTAO BREWER/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio San Miguel $16.23 billion 0.48 $558.85 million N/A N/A TSINGTAO BREWER/S $3.89 billion 0.68 $186.92 million N/A N/A

San Miguel has higher revenue and earnings than TSINGTAO BREWER/S.

Dividends

San Miguel pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. TSINGTAO BREWER/S pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Summary

San Miguel beats TSINGTAO BREWER/S on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About San Miguel

San Miguel Corporation engages in beverages, food, packaging, energy, fuel and oil, infrastructure, and real estate property management and development businesses in the Philippines and internationally. The company's Beverage segment produces and markets alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Its Food segment is involved in feeds production; poultry and livestock farming; the processing and sale of poultry and meat products; processing and marketing refrigerated processed and canned meat products; manufacturing and marketing flour, flour mixes, bakery ingredients, butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly snacks and desserts, specialty oils, salad aids, snacks, and condiments; importing and marketing coffee and coffee-related products; and grain terminal handling. The company's Packaging segment produces and markets packaging products, such as glass containers and molds, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles and preforms, PET recycling, plastic and metal closures, corrugated cartons, woven polypropylene, Kraft sacks and paperboards, pallets, flexible packaging, two-piece aluminum cans, woven products, industrial laminates, and radiant barriers, as well as plastic crates, floorings, films, trays, pails, and tubs. This segment also engages in the crate and plastic pallet leasing, PET bottle filling graphics design, packaging research and testing, packaging development and consultation, and contract packaging and trading activities. Its Energy segment generates, sells, retails, and distributes power. The company's Fuel and Oil segment refines and markets petroleum products. Its Infrastructure segment constructs and develops various infrastructure projects, such as airports, roads, highways, toll roads, freeways, skyways, flyovers, viaducts, interchanges, and mass rail transit systems. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Mandaluyong City, the Philippines. San Miguel Corporation is a subsidiary of Top Frontier Investment Holdings, Inc.

About TSINGTAO BREWER/S

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company. The company sells its beer products primarily under the Tsingtao Beer and Laoshan Beer brands. It also provides wealth management, and agency collection and payment services; and construction and logistics services. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

