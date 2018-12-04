Critical Contrast: SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (SKHSY) and Lennar (LEN)

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) and Lennar (NYSE:LEN) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SEKISUI HOUSE L/S and Lennar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEKISUI HOUSE L/S $19.22 billion 0.53 $1.22 billion N/A N/A Lennar $12.65 billion 1.12 $810.48 million $3.81 11.21

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S has higher revenue and earnings than Lennar.

Dividends

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Lennar pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lennar pays out 4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares SEKISUI HOUSE L/S and Lennar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEKISUI HOUSE L/S 6.03% 11.36% 5.71% Lennar 6.76% 12.87% 6.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SEKISUI HOUSE L/S and Lennar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEKISUI HOUSE L/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Lennar 0 1 16 0 2.94

Lennar has a consensus price target of $62.87, suggesting a potential upside of 47.16%. Given Lennar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lennar is more favorable than SEKISUI HOUSE L/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of SEKISUI HOUSE L/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Lennar shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Lennar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lennar has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lennar beats SEKISUI HOUSE L/S on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. builds houses in Japan and internationally. It builds detached homes, medium- and high-rise buildings, and urban development projects. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land. The company primarily sells single-family attached and detached homes in communities targeted to first-time homebuyers, move-up homebuyers, active adult homebuyers, and luxury homebuyers. The company also offers mortgage financing, title insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others, as well as real estate brokerage services. In addition, it is involved in raising, investing, and managing third party capital; and originating and selling into securitizations commercial mortgage loans, as well as investing in real estate related mortgage loans, properties, and related securities. Further, the company sponsors and invests in private equity vehicles; and provides asset management and other services to the vehicles and other third parties. Additionally, it develops, constructs, and manages multifamily rental properties. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

