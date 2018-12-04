Critical Review: LightPath Technologies (LPTH) vs. Natcore Technology (NTCXF)

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) and Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

26.7% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for LightPath Technologies and Natcore Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 57.10%. Given LightPath Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Natcore Technology.

Profitability

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Natcore Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies 0.77% 1.45% 1.07% Natcore Technology N/A N/A -452.90%

Volatility and Risk

LightPath Technologies has a beta of -0.76, meaning that its share price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natcore Technology has a beta of -5.06, meaning that its share price is 606% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Natcore Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $32.53 million 1.45 $1.06 million $0.04 45.75 Natcore Technology N/A N/A -$1.27 million N/A N/A

LightPath Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Natcore Technology.

Summary

LightPath Technologies beats Natcore Technology on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and Gradium lenses. It supports a range of customers in the field of industrial, laser, defense, medical, telecommunications, and instrumentation. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Natcore Technology

Natcore Technology Inc., a research and development company, develops and owns technology for the manufacturing of solar cells. The company offers laser-processed back-contact cells and liquid phase deposition technology, which enables the controlled deposition of silicon dioxide and mixed silicon oxides from an aqueous solution at ambient temperatures and pressures. It focuses on using its nanotechnology discoveries to enable various applications consisting of laser processing, tandem quantum-dot solar cells, and Natcore Foil Cell structure. The company also provides technical consultancy services for the design and construction of solar cell/solar panel fabrication facilities, and solar power plants. Natcore Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.