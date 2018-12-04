Critical Review: PEUGEOT SA/ADR (PUGOY) vs. The Competition

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS: PUGOY) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare PEUGEOT SA/ADR to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get PEUGEOT SA/ADR alerts:

This table compares PEUGEOT SA/ADR and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PEUGEOT SA/ADR $73.66 billion $2.18 billion 9.33 PEUGEOT SA/ADR Competitors $60.72 billion $2.94 billion 11.44

PEUGEOT SA/ADR has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. PEUGEOT SA/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PEUGEOT SA/ADR and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PEUGEOT SA/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 PEUGEOT SA/ADR Competitors 590 1553 1825 121 2.36

As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 8.93%. Given PEUGEOT SA/ADR’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PEUGEOT SA/ADR has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of PEUGEOT SA/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PEUGEOT SA/ADR and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEUGEOT SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A PEUGEOT SA/ADR Competitors -16.89% -54.23% -5.66%

Dividends

PEUGEOT SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. PEUGEOT SA/ADR pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 21.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PEUGEOT SA/ADR’s competitors have a beta of 1.15, indicating that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PEUGEOT SA/ADR competitors beat PEUGEOT SA/ADR on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About PEUGEOT SA/ADR

Peugeot S.A. engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands. Its Automotive Equipment segment offers interior systems, automotive seating products, and clean mobility products. The company's Finance segment provides retail financing to customers of the Peugeot, Citroën, and DS brands; and wholesale financing to dealer networks. The company is based in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

Receive News & Ratings for PEUGEOT SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEUGEOT SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.