Critical Survey: Gentherm (THRM) versus Garrett Motion (GTX)

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) and Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Gentherm alerts:

8.3% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Gentherm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gentherm and Garrett Motion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentherm 1 4 5 0 2.40 Garrett Motion 3 2 0 0 1.40

Gentherm presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.72%. Garrett Motion has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 24.67%. Given Garrett Motion’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Garrett Motion is more favorable than Gentherm.

Profitability

This table compares Gentherm and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentherm 2.31% 14.28% 9.34% Garrett Motion N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gentherm and Garrett Motion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentherm $985.68 million 1.58 $35.22 million $2.31 19.33 Garrett Motion N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gentherm has higher revenue and earnings than Garrett Motion.

Summary

Gentherm beats Garrett Motion on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units. This segment also provides specialized automotive cable system products, including ready-made wire harnesses and related wiring products; automotive steering wheel heaters, heated door and armrests, heated and cooled cup holders, and thermal storage bins; and non-automotive products comprising heated and cooled mattress and furniture. This segment serves light vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), commercial vehicle OEMs, and automotive seat manufacturers. The Industrial segment offers remote power generation systems, patient temperature management systems, and environmental testing equipment and services. The company was formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated and changed its name to Gentherm Incorporated in September 2012. Gentherm Incorporated was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.