Critical Survey: Ocwen Financial (OCN) vs. PSM HOLDINGS In/SH (PSMH)

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) and PSM HOLDINGS In/SH (OTCMKTS:PSMH) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ocwen Financial and PSM HOLDINGS In/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocwen Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 PSM HOLDINGS In/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ocwen Financial currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.00%. Given Ocwen Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ocwen Financial is more favorable than PSM HOLDINGS In/SH.

Risk and Volatility

Ocwen Financial has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSM HOLDINGS In/SH has a beta of 5.75, suggesting that its share price is 475% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.8% of Ocwen Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ocwen Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.1% of PSM HOLDINGS In/SH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ocwen Financial and PSM HOLDINGS In/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocwen Financial -10.97% -13.76% -0.95% PSM HOLDINGS In/SH N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ocwen Financial and PSM HOLDINGS In/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocwen Financial $1.19 billion 0.23 -$127.96 million N/A N/A PSM HOLDINGS In/SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PSM HOLDINGS In/SH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ocwen Financial.

Summary

PSM HOLDINGS In/SH beats Ocwen Financial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate. This segment's residential servicing portfolio includes conventional, government insured, and non-agency loans. The company's Lending segment originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans primarily through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and directly with mortgage customers. The company also provides short-term inventory-secured loans to independent used car dealers to finance their inventory. Ocwen Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

PSM HOLDINGS In/SH Company Profile

PSM Holdings, Inc. originates mortgage loans in the United States. It funds its mortgage loans either directly off its warehouse lines of credit or through brokering transactions to other third parties. The company solicits and receives applications for secured residential mortgage loans; and provides mortgage banking services. It operates through a network of approximately 26 offices located in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Virginia. The company is based in Murrieta, California.

