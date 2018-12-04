Crypto.com (MCO) Market Capitalization Hits $38.53 Million

Crypto.com (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last week, Crypto.com has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. One Crypto.com token can currently be purchased for about $2.44 or 0.00061650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Livecoin, YoBit and Bit-Z. Crypto.com has a total market cap of $38.53 million and $7.12 million worth of Crypto.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008980 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.02292112 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00147696 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00192752 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $419.49 or 0.10600054 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com’s genesis date was May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypto.com is /r/Crypto_com. The official website for Crypto.com is crypto.com. Crypto.com’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto. Crypto.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com.

Crypto.com Token Trading

Crypto.com can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, EXX, Gate.io, Bithumb, HitBTC, IDEX, ABCC, Bittrex, Coinrail, DDEX, LATOKEN, OKEx, Upbit, Huobi, Coinnest, BigONE, YoBit, Cobinhood, Liqui, Binance and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

