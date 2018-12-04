CVS Health Corp (CVS) Stake Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,624,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 205,362 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $206,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 284.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in CVS Health by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Denton sold 25,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $2,015,990.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,292.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 21,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,722,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,233 shares of company stock valued at $5,932,565 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $79.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $83.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Leerink Swann set a $80.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on CVS Health to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

