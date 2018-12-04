D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $660,000 Holdings in Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,152 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 6.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 130.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 19.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 497,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,042,000 after buying an additional 82,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $128,231.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,245 shares in the company, valued at $85,145.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ming Hsieh sold 7,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $599,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,605 shares of company stock worth $7,586,711. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Sunday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

FTNT stock opened at $75.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 84.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.87. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $94.37.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $453.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.84 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

