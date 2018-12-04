DADI Hits Market Cap of $3.06 Million (DADI)

DADI (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 4th. During the last seven days, DADI has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DADI token can now be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00001023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, Kucoin and IDEX. DADI has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $181,587.00 worth of DADI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.79 or 0.02346090 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00137531 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00189489 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.89 or 0.10078094 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About DADI

DADI was first traded on September 1st, 2017. DADI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,795,646 tokens. DADI’s official message board is medium.com/@dadi. DADI’s official website is dadi.cloud/en. The Reddit community for DADI is /r/dadi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DADI’s official Twitter account is @dadi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DADI

DADI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, HitBTC, OKEx, Kucoin, Ethfinex and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DADI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DADI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DADI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

