Davidson Investment Advisors Grows Stake in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 655,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.9% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $19,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 50.2% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

Bank of America stock opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $290.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.63 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

