Davita (DVA) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Davita (NYSE:DVA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Sunday. They presently have a $63.44 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Davita from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Davita from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Davita in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Davita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Davita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.16.

NYSE DVA opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.07. Davita has a 12 month low of $58.68 and a 12 month high of $80.71.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Davita will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Davita during the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Davita by 4.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Davita by 21.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Davita by 16.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after buying an additional 18,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Davita by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 477,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,136,000 after buying an additional 20,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

