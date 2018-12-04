Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Has $599,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 58.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,247,814 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,826,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,459 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,692,899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,887,377,000 after purchasing an additional 39,480 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,616,652 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,623,329,000 after purchasing an additional 710,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,349,017,000 after purchasing an additional 269,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,019,885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $986,239,000 after purchasing an additional 108,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.48.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $286.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.48 and a 52-week high of $286.53.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 26,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.65, for a total value of $7,045,831.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total transaction of $44,797.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,428 shares of company stock worth $16,232,134 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

