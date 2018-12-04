DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stake in Global Payments Inc (GPN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $112,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth $118,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $124,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 274.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 4,125 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.76, for a total value of $531,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,024 shares in the company, valued at $10,690,170.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $76,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,624,252.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,899 shares of company stock worth $9,528,952. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $112.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $95.32 and a 52 week high of $129.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $857.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Global Payments from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.30.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale-reduces-stake-in-global-payments-inc-gpn.html.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.