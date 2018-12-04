DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 9,758 Shares of SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,944 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,758 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,525,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,028,000 after purchasing an additional 219,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 770,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,617,000 after purchasing an additional 371,684 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 751,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,219,000 after purchasing an additional 129,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 305,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,308,000 after purchasing an additional 53,596 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $392.00 to $333.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $330.00 price objective on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.79.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $255.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $216.32 and a 1 year high of $333.74.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $703.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.51 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 32.44%. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.73, for a total transaction of $419,527.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,421.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total value of $148,155.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,868.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,870 shares of company stock valued at $729,718 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

