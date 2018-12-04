Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

In other news, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $60,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 1,712.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000.

NYSE DK opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. Delek US has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.06). Delek US had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

