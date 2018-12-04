Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $9,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,720,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,430,000 after acquiring an additional 230,479 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,178,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,182,000 after acquiring an additional 361,901 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 16.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,549,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,394,000 after acquiring an additional 794,800 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,280,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,499,000 after acquiring an additional 245,323 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $169,160,000. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVMT opened at $105.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Dell Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $64.96 and a 12 month high of $107.22. The company has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a positive return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on DVMT shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services.

