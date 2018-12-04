Delphi Technologies (DLPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Delphi Technologies from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $25.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

DLPH opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.38. Delphi Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delphi Technologies news, Director Robin J. Adams bought 5,000 shares of Delphi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $83,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $241,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,911,140.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 36.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 827,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,961,000 after purchasing an additional 221,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,909,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,041,000 after purchasing an additional 245,516 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 235.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,649,000 after purchasing an additional 640,937 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 4,307.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Delphi Technologies during the third quarter worth $7,290,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

