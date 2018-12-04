Desjardins Cuts BRP (DOO) Price Target to C$74.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a research report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DOO. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$69.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$71.00 to C$63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BRP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BRP currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$63.10.

TSE:DOO opened at C$44.52 on Monday. BRP has a 1-year low of C$40.23 and a 1-year high of C$74.67.

In related news, insider Tracy Jerry Crocker bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$45.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,600.00.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts.

