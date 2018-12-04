Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Short Interest Up 7.6% in November

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,790,641 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the October 31st total of 66,700,757 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,356,403 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 39.4% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 20.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 44.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 5.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 7.1% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 95,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

DB stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.35. Deutsche Bank has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $20.23.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Deutsche Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. equinet reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

