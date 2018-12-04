Deutsche Bank Boosts Britvic (BVIC) Price Target to GBX 970

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 970 ($12.67) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Britvic from GBX 765 ($10.00) to GBX 761 ($9.94) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Britvic from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Britvic from GBX 980 ($12.81) to GBX 937 ($12.24) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Britvic from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 853 ($11.15).

Get Britvic alerts:

Shares of BVIC opened at GBX 858.50 ($11.22) on Friday. Britvic has a 52 week low of GBX 633.50 ($8.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 839 ($10.96).

Britvic (LON:BVIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported GBX 56.30 ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 53.80 ($0.70) by GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a GBX 20.30 ($0.27) dividend. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $7.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. The company offers soft drinks comprising sparkling sodas, juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral water, mixers, energy drinks, liquid concentrates, and ready-to-drink nectar drinks under the 7Up, Ballygowan, Britvic, C&C, Club Mixers, Club Orange, DaFruta, Drench, Energise Sport, Fruit Shoot, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, Maguary, MiWadi, Mountain Dew, Pepsi Max, Purdey's, R Whites, Robinsons, Tango, Teisseire, TK, Fruité, Moulin de Valdonne, and Pressade brands.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.