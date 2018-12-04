Deutsche Beteiligungs (DBAN) PT Set at €30.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) has been given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DBAN. Baader Bank set a €49.40 ($57.44) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th.

Shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs stock opened at €32.60 ($37.91) on Tuesday. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a fifty-two week low of €31.14 ($36.21) and a fifty-two week high of €52.20 ($60.70).

About Deutsche Beteiligungs

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

