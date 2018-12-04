Diageo (DEO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Diageo's significant international presence exposes it to major currency risks. In fact, adverse currency fluctuations marred the company’s sales and operating profit in fiscal 2018 and are likely to significantly affect results in fiscal 2019. Additionally, cautious consumer spending and government regulations might weigh on the company's sales and hurt overall profitability. Higher taxes and macroeconomic headwinds also remain hurdles. However, the company has outperformed the industry in the past three months driven by its acquisition strategy as well as strong earnings and sales performance. The company’s solid fundamentals, innovations and focus on expansion remain encouraging. Further, concentration on achieving growth via buyouts has been yielding results. The company has also been striving toward expanding its presence in emerging markets while focusing on high-margin products.”

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE DEO traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $143.62. 26,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,271. Diageo has a twelve month low of $131.22 and a twelve month high of $151.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. CWM LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 39.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Diageo by 10.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 73.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after buying an additional 26,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diageo (DEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.