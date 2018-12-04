Digirad (DRAD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.82

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 1090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Digirad had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter.

In other Digirad news, Director Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 25,000 shares of Digirad stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 68,594 shares of Digirad stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $120,039.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 110,236 shares of company stock valued at $166,816. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digirad stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 914,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,122 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.54% of Digirad worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 49.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digirad Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRAD)

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging segments. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services.

