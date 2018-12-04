DigixDAO Reaches Market Cap of $33.94 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 4th. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $33.94 million and approximately $172,526.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for $16.97 or 0.00432371 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Cobinhood and Huobi. In the last week, DigixDAO has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008972 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025441 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.02302675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00150052 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00192552 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $419.69 or 0.10693157 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00011047 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Binance, AirSwap, Huobi, HitBTC, Livecoin, OKEx, Bancor Network, IDEX, Radar Relay, BigONE, Liqui, Gate.io and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.