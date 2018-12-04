Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Belmond Ltd (BEL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,272,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,611 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Belmond worth $150,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Belmond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Belmond during the third quarter worth about $293,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belmond by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,683,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,470,000 after purchasing an additional 727,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Belmond by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,733,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,638,000 after buying an additional 36,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Belmond by 20.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BEL opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 152.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.46. Belmond Ltd has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $193.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.78 million. Belmond had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Belmond Ltd will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Belmond from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Belmond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Belmond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Belmond to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Belmond Profile

Belmond Ltd. engages in the hotel and travel businesses. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned, invested in, or managed 36 deluxe hotels and resort properties in the United States, Mexico, The Caribbean, Europe, Southern Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia; 1 stand-alone restaurant in New York; 7 tourist trains in Europe, Southeast Asia, and Peru; 1 river cruise in Myanmar; and 1 canal boat business in France.

