Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in United States Steel Co. (X)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,921,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,665 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.78% of United States Steel worth $149,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in X. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 131.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 364,000.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth $128,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the second quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel stock opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $47.64.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.31%.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on X shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities restated an “average” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.19.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,027.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Bradley purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 102,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,241.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

