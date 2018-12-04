Dinastycoin Market Capitalization Hits $208,023.00 (DCY)

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Dinastycoin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Dinastycoin has a total market cap of $208,023.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dinastycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00022932 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dinastycoin Profile

Dinastycoin (CRYPTO:DCY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,796,938,799 coins. The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinastycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dinastycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

