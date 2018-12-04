Discover Financial Services (DFS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of the company have lost in a years’ time, narrower than its industry’s decline in the same time frame. The company is well-poised for long-term growth on the back of a consistent rise in revenues. Its strong Direct Banking business has significantly supported the top line. The loan and Payment Services transaction dollar volume growth and card sales also look promising. The company's effective capital management also impresses. However, the company has been incurring costs to compete with other credit card issuers. Escalating expenses due to higher employee compensation and benefits and increase in debt level are some concerns.”

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.40.

DFS opened at $71.69 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $66.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

In other news, Chairman David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $2,314,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,180,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,110,373.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,350 shares of company stock worth $5,159,038. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 204.5% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 181.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8,341.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 440.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discover Financial Services (DFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.