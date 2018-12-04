DLD Asset Management LP Buys New Position in Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT)

DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,852,000. Dell Technologies comprises about 1.1% of DLD Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVMT. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.9% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 22.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVMT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

DVMT opened at $105.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Dell Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.96 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 30.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services.

