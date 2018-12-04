DLD Asset Management LP Takes Position in Select Income REIT (SIR)

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 130,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,000. DLD Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Select Income REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Income REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Income REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of Select Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Select Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Select Income REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIR. TheStreet downgraded Select Income REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Select Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Select Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on Select Income REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Select Income REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Select Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of Select Income REIT stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Select Income REIT has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $26.26.

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $121.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.17 million. Select Income REIT had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 16.05%. Select Income REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Select Income REIT will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. Select Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.38%.

About Select Income REIT

SIR is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, including its majority owned subsidiary, ILPT, properties that are primarily net leased to single tenants. As of September 30, 2018, our consolidated portfolio included 368 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 45.8 million rentable square feet located in 36 states.

