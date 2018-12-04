Dollar Tree (DLTR) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DLTR. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR opened at $86.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $78.78 and a 12 month high of $116.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,127.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,433.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,046,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,902,000 after buying an additional 2,890,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,726,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,728,000 after buying an additional 64,736 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,455,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,544,000 after buying an additional 737,501 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,086,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,766,000 after buying an additional 53,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.