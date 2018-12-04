Dollarama (DOL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dollarama (TSE: DOL):

11/30/2018 – Dollarama had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/27/2018 – Dollarama had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/26/2018 – Dollarama had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/23/2018 – Dollarama had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Dollarama had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$42.00.

11/1/2018 – Dollarama had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

TSE DOL traded up C$0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$36.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,849. Dollarama Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$33.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.67.

Get Dollarama Inc alerts:

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$868.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$883.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollarama Inc will post 1.91999986052214 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Ross bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$36.98 per share, with a total value of C$51,772.00. Also, insider Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 20,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.19, for a total value of C$783,800.00.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. The company's stores offer consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, including private label and branded products. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 1,178 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.