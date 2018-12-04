Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.31, for a total transaction of $1,396,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,864 shares in the company, valued at $12,530,963.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of DPZ opened at $276.36 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.24 and a 52 week high of $305.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.41.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 41.20%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,184,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,186,000 after purchasing an additional 711,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,121,000 after purchasing an additional 292,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,744,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 319.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 225,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,526,000 after purchasing an additional 171,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 554,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,452,000 after purchasing an additional 153,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $298.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.00.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.
