Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.31, for a total transaction of $1,396,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,864 shares in the company, valued at $12,530,963.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DPZ opened at $276.36 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.24 and a 52 week high of $305.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,184,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,186,000 after purchasing an additional 711,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,121,000 after purchasing an additional 292,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,744,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 319.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 225,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,526,000 after purchasing an additional 171,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 554,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,452,000 after purchasing an additional 153,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $298.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/dominos-pizza-inc-dpz-ceo-richard-e-allison-jr-sells-5000-shares.html.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.