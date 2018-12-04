Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Stake Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $119,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 257.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Maxim Group upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $281.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.00.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $276.36 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.24 and a 52-week high of $305.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.31, for a total value of $1,396,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,530,963.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

